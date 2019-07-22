        <
        >

          Flames set tentative deal to replace Saddledome

          5:21 PM ET
          Associated Press

          CALGARY, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames have a tentative agreement for a new arena to replace the Saddledome.

          The city, NHL team and the Calgary Stampede have agreed in principle to terms. The Stampede, a rodeo exhibition, owns the land.

          The deal was to be presented to the City Council on Monday and then put to a vote. Calgary citizens would then have a week to voice their opinion before a council vote next week to ratify the deal.

          The Saddledome is almost 36 years old. The cost of the event center is $550 million to $600 million. It is to have a seating capacity of about 20,000 for sports and would be the heart of a larger, revitalized commercial and residential district.

