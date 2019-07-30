Cup winner Kunitz retires, to work for Hawks

Forward Chris Kunitz, a four-time Stanley Cup winner, has retired after 15 NHL seasons and is joining the Chicago Blackhawks' coaching staff, the team announced Tuesday.

Kunitz spent the 2018-19 season with the Blackhawks, posting five goals and five assists in 56 games.

The 39-year-old won titles with Anaheim Ducks (2007) and Pittsburgh Penguins (2009, '16, '17) and also played for the Atlanta Thrashers and Tampa Bay Lightning. His 1,022 career games ranked 23rd among active players at the end of last season.

"I feel very fortunate to have been a part of four amazing organizations over the last 15 years," Kunitz said in a statement. "First and foremost, I'd like to sincerely thank the Anaheim Ducks, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks. Every one of these organizations was the ultimate example, not only to me, but to my children, on what true professionalism should be."

Kunitz will work in the Blackhawks' hockey operations department as a player-development adviser.

"Chris had an outstanding professional career. His four Stanley Cups and Olympic gold medal speak for themselves," Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said in a statement. "While coaching him last year, I recognized what an asset he would be for our staff and the organization. I'm very pleased to have him a part of our coaching group and, also, use him as a development resource for our young players in Rockford."