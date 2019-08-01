        <
          Coyotes D-man Ekman-Larsson bitten by dog

          8:31 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Arizona Coyotes top defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was bitten on the hand by his family dog in May but is expected to be fine for the beginning of the season.

          According to reports, the 28-year-old was briefly hospitalized and received four stitches. The dog was euthanized because it had been involved in similar incidents in the past.

          Ekman-Larsson had 14 goals and 44 points for the Coyotes last season, his ninth in the desert.

          The Coyotes traded for winger Phil Kessel in the offseason, hoping to improve their anemic offense and propel the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Arizona fell just four points shy of the final wild-card spot last season.

