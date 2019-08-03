Sabres agree to two-year deal with RFA McCabe

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to a two-year, $5.7 million contract with restricted free agent Jake McCabe, the team announced Saturday.

Playing mostly a top-four defensive role during his four full seasons in Buffalo, McCabe matched a career high with four goals and added 10 assists in 59 games in 2018-19.

McCabe has suffered a number of injuries over the past two seasons. He missed the final two months of 2017-18 after having surgery to his thumb and shoulder, missed three weeks in December with an upper-body injury and was expected to be out for the rest of last season after suffering an upper-body injury in March. But he came back for the Sabres' final four games.

He returns to a Sabres team that has not reached the playoffs since the 2010-11 season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.