        <
        >

          Coyotes sign goalie Hill to 1-year, 2-way contract

          9:38 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes signed goalie Adin Hill to a one-year, two-way contract Saturday.

          Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

          The 23-year-old Hill was 7-5 with a .901 save percentage, 2.76 goals-against average and one shutout in 13 games for Arizona last season. He was 16-19-2 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.61 GAA in 36 games for the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

          "We are pleased to get Adin signed," general manager John Chayka said. "He's a big, talented goaltender who has improved each season. We look forward to watching his development this year."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices