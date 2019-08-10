Engrave error: Lehner's trophy lists wrong team

After a great -- and inspirational -- season on the ice, there was one save that Robin Lehner couldn't make.

Lehner on Saturday tweeted that he received his Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

One problem ... the inscription on the trophy said "Robin Lehner, New York Rangers". Lehner played for the New York Islanders last season.

You had one job...🤔 pic.twitter.com/fmzYQWKuFf — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) August 10, 2019

Lehner was presented the trophy on June 19 at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas. He has since signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

In September, Lehner publicly revealed his battle with bipolar disorder and substance abuse in a first-person essay for The Athletic. He detailed an in-game panic attack and a night of drinking while with the Buffalo Sabres in March 2018 and how it led him to seek treatment.

He went to rehab where he says he was treated for addictions to alcohol and drugs and diagnosed as bipolar and ADHD with PTSD and trauma as well as having manic phases.

He then signed with the Islanders and had a breakout season -- going 25-13-5 with a 2.13 GAA, .930 save percentage and 6 shutouts. He finished third in voting for the Vezina Trophy, given to the NHL's top goaltender.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan contributed to this report.