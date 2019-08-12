        <
        >

          Canes, GM Waddell agree on multiyear extension

          2:55 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed team president and general manager Don Waddell to a contract extension.

          Owner Tom Dundon announced the signing of the multiyear deal Monday, but team officials did not disclose its specific length or terms.

          The 60-year-old Waddell had been mentioned as a candidate for the Minnesota Wild's GM vacancy. He has been with the organization since 2014, and the Hurricanes made their first playoff appearance in a decade during his first season as the team's full-time GM.

          Dundon says Waddell's "leadership and experience are invaluable to our organization."

          He was the Atlanta Thrashers' GM from 1998-2010.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices