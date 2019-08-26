Oilers' McDavid (knee) getting ready for camp

TORONTO -- Oilers captain Connor McDavid says he's "working towards" being ready for the start of training camp.

The 22-year-old star center injured his left knee in April when he crashed into a post during Edmonton's regular-season finale. X-rays were negative but a subsequent MRI found a small tear in the posterior cruciate ligament.

McDavid appeared Monday at the annual BioSteel camp, a training program for NHL players.

In June, he wore a brace at a charity event. On Monday, he did not skate but appeared to be walking fine. He says he has been skating for a "couple months" and training with former NHL player Gary Roberts.

McDavid was second in league scoring with 116 points last season. The Oilers missed the playoffs for the third time in his four NHL seasons.