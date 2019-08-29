Lovejoy retiring after an 11-year career

Veteran defenseman Ben Lovejoy is retiring from the NHL after an 11-year career, announcing his decision on NHL Network on Wednesday night.

Lovejoy, 35, was a Stanley Cup winner in 2016 during his second stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins, with whom he began his career.

In December 2017, he became the first active NHL player to announce he was donating his brain to concussion research.

A defense-first player who excelled on the penalty kill throughout his career, Lovejoy finished last season with the Dallas Stars following a trade-deadline deal with the New Jersey Devils. He also played in parts of three seasons for the Anaheim Ducks.

He retires with 20 goals and 81 assists in 544 career games.