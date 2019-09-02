        <
          Barbashev re-signs with Blues on 2-year deal

          8:14 PM ET
          Restricted free agent Ivan Barbashev agreed to terms with the St. Louis Blues on a two-year contract worth an annual average value of $1.475 million, the team announced Sunday.

          Barbashev, 23, played in 80 games for the Blues in their Stanley Cup season of 2018-19, recording 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points -- all career highs.

          The Russian center, the last remaining restricted free agent for the Blues to re-sign, added three goals and three assists in the playoffs as part of the Blues' fourth line.

