Sharks hire ex-Dodgers GM Colletti as scout

The San Jose Sharks have gone out of the box in looking for front-office talent, adding former Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti as a scout.

"Ned has an extensive background working in professional sports and talent evaluation and he will bring a fresh perspective to our organization's evaluation process," Sharks GM Doug Wilson said in announcing the move. "This was a unique opportunity to add someone of Ned's experience to our staff."

Colletti, 65, had a 35-year career in baseball, working in the Cubs front office and as an assistant GM for the San Francisco Giants before being named general manager of the Dodgers from 2006 to 2014. He later left to join the Dodgers broadcasting team.

But before that, Colletti covered the Philadelphia Flyers as an NHL writer for the Philadelphia Bulletin in the early '80s. Bobby Clarke was the captain of those Broad Street Bullies, and Billy Barber, Reggie Leach and Rick MacLeish were all on the squad. Colletti says he has maintained close connections with several key figures in the sport. A native of Chicago, Colletti grew up as a Blackhawks fan.

"It was the Original Six era, and Bobby Hull and Mikita and Glenn Hall, Kenny Wharram, Doug Mohns, I remember most of the team to this day," he told LAKings Insider in 2013. "It just became something that I loved doing. I loved watching and playing and played into my later years, for a long time... I played in leagues really into my late 30s, early 40s."