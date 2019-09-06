        <
          Hurricanes sign D Gardiner to 4-year contract

          2:36 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Jake Gardiner to a four-year contract.

          Under terms of the deal announced Friday by Carolina general manager Don Waddell, Gardiner will make an average of $4.05 million each season.

          The 29-year-old Gardiner had three goals and 27 assists while playing 62 regular-season games with Toronto last season, then added two assists in seven playoff games. He has 45 goals and 200 assists during his eight-year NHL career.

          Waddell says Gardiner is "a solid veteran blueliner with a proven history of contributing offensively."

          This marks the second straight offseason the Hurricanes gave a four-year deal to a free-agent defenseman. Calvin de Haan signed one a year ago, but was traded to Chicago in June.

