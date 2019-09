The Minnesota Wild announced that they have re-signed forward Kevin Fiala to a two-year, $6 million deal.

The 23-year-old Swiss native had 13 goals and 26 assist last season, split between the Wild and Nashville Predators.

Fiala was drafted in the first round (11th overall) by the Predators in 2014. He was traded to Minnesota for for Mikael Granlund in February.

Fiala has 28 goals and 56 assist in 223 career games.