Wild sign Spurgeon to 7-year, $53M extension

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon, coming off a career season, has signed a seven-year, $53.025 million contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

The deal averages $7.575 million per season and runs through the 2026-27 season.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced the new deal with the 29-year-old Spurgeon, who set career highs in goals (14) and assists (29) last season while playing in all 82 games.

📹 Go inside the room as #MNWild defenseman Jared Spurgeon inks a seven-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/8QjJIIairc — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 14, 2019

"We love Jared. He's a homegrown guy. He's been here for his whole career and we want him to be here his whole career," Guerin said. "It was very important for us to get this done.

"This was the priority [this offseason]. ... We didn't want him going anywhere."

Spurgeon's 14 goals last season tied for third in franchise history among defensemen.

A sixth-round pick of the New York Islanders in 2008, Spurgeon has played all nine of his NHL seasons with the Wild.