McAvoy signs 3-year, $14.7M deal with Bruins

Another top restricted free agent signed with his current team Sunday when defenseman Charlie McAvoy inked a three-year, $14.7 million deal.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made the announcement that the 21-year-old would remain with the team, just days after training camp began. The Bruins have their first preseason game Monday night at New Jersey.

The Bruins didn't have much cap room, so the bridge deal for McAvoy makes sense for both sides. Boston still has to reach agreement with fellow restricted free-agent defenseman Brandon Carlo and has about $3 million left.

The Bruins thought so much of McAvoy when they signed him in April 2017 out of Boston University that they had the 19-year-old make his NHL debut in the playoffs. He held his own there and has developed into a potential No. 1 defenseman.

Paired mostly with captain Zdeno Chara, McAvoy had seven goals and 21 assists last season. He had seven goals and 25 assists in his rookie season. He did miss 28 games last season with various injuries, including a concussion. McAvoy's possession numbers are solid at 54.5 Corsi percentage in his two seasons.

In the Bruins' run to the Stanley Cup Final last season McAvoy had eight points in 23 games.