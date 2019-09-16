Konecny, Flyers have 6-year, $33 million deal

The Philadelphia Flyers wrapped up another of their key free agents by signing forward Travis Konecny to a six-year, $33 million deal.

"We are happy to have Travis under contract for the next six seasons," general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. "Travis has shown progression in each of his three seasons and is an integral part of our group of young forwards. His speed, skill and tenacity sets him apart in today's NHL."

Playing a lot of top-line minutes, the 22-year-old responded with 24 goals and 25 assists last season -- production remarkably similar to his first full season the year before (24G, 23A).

Konecny was one of a few key restricted free agents for the Flyers -- leading with defenseman Ivan Provorov and Travis Sanheim. The former got a six-year, $40.5 million deal Saturday, while the latter signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal in June.

The Flyers have been bold so far this offseason, trading for the rights to center Kevin Hayes and then signing him to a seven-year, $50 million deal. Philadelphia now has a solid mix of youth and experience in their forward corps, with Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Jakub Voracek, James Van Riemsdyk and Nolan Patrick, Ryan Hartman and Konecny.