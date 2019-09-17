Canucks reach three-year extension with Boeser

The Vancouver Canucks and restricted free agent forward Brock Boeser have agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The deal holds an average annual value of $5.875 million.

"We're very pleased to have Brock re-sign," Vancouver general manager Jim Benning said. "He's a talented player, a key contributor to our offense and an important part of our team's future. We look forward to having Brock join the team in preparation for the upcoming season."

Boeser, 22, has been the model of consistency since becoming a full-time player for the Canucks in 2017-18. He had 29 goals and 26 assists that season despite being limited to 62 games after a scary-looking collision with the opening of the bench door. Last season, he had 26 goals and 30 assists in 69 games.

Boeser and rookie sensation Elias Pettersson form the core of the Canucks forward group as the team rebuilds following the Sedin era.

The 23rd pick in the 2015 draft, Boeser is coming off his entry-level deal that had a cap hit of $925,000.