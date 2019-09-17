Bruins sign young D-man Carlo to 2-year deal

The Boston Bruins have two of their young, key blueliners under contract for a couple of years, signing restricted free agent Brandon Carlo to a two-year deal Tuesday.

The team announced that the contract carries an annual average value of $2.85 million.

The Bruins signed defenseman Charlie McAvoy to a three-year, $14.7 million deal Sunday, leaving the team about $3 million under the salary cap.

While Carlo doesn't have the offensive prowess of McAvoy, he started to fulfill some of his promise on D this season. Carlo posted a plus-22 and drew some tough assignments in the playoffs as the Bruins advanced to the Cup Final.

The 22-year-old often found himself on the second pairing with Torey Krug.

Carlo is coming off a two-year entry-level contract that had a cap hit of $789,167.