Sabres D Montour sidelined with hand injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour will miss the remainder of training camp because of a hand injury, and it's uncertain whether he'll be ready for the start of the season in two weeks.

The Sabres released no details of Montour's injury on Thursday.

The team said it will provide an update on his status at the end of camp. It's unclear when Montour was hurt; he logged more than 17 minutes in a 4-1 preseason loss at Columbus on Tuesday.

Montour is a fourth-year NHL player and is projected to play a top-four role on Buffalo's blue line. He was acquired in a trade with Anaheim in February.

Buffalo definitely will start the season minus defensemen Zach Bogosian and Lawrence Pilut, who are recovering from offseason surgery.

The Sabres also announced that forward Scott Wilson and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald are listed as day-to-day with lower-body injuries.