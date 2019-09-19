        <
        >

          Senators give D-man Chabot 8-year extension

          11:04 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Ottawa Senators have reached the basement, but they are banking on one building block, signing promising young defenseman Thomas Chabot to an eight-year extension.

          The deal, which the team announced Thursday, carries an annual average value of $8 million and keeps him under contract through the 2027-28 season. Chabot is going into the final year of an entry-level deal with an AAV of $1.223 million.

          "Thomas is an exceptional talent and an outstanding teammate, who is impactful both on and off the ice," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He is the type of player that can develop into a core member of a championship-level team in the National Hockey League. He is an NHL All-Star; an elite skater and puck-mover who plays with pace and determination. We are convinced Thomas will have a significant impact on the Ottawa Senators as we develop and grow into a highly competitive team over the coming seasons and we are extremely proud that Thomas will continue to be a key part of our team's future success moving forward. Today is a great day for the Ottawa Senators franchise."

          Chabot, 22, followed up a 25-point rookie season with 14 goals and 41 assists last season, earning All-Star honors for the first time. His production came despite the Senators finishing with a league-low 64 points and missing the playoffs for the second season in a row.

          In fact, the Senators have been trading top-notch players in a full rebuild. Gone are Erik Karlsson, Mike Hoffman, Matt Duchene, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel in just the past few seasons.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices