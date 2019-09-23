        <
          Isles break ground on $1.3B Belmont Park arena

          5:24 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ELMONT, N.Y. -- Work has begun on a $1.3 billion arena for the New York Islanders at Belmont Park.

          The 19,000-seat arena will also include shops, restaurants and a hotel. Work is expected to be completed in time for the 2021-22 season.

          Until then, the Islanders will play home games at the Nassau Coliseum and at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

          Dignitaries attending a groundbreaking Monday included Gov. Andrew Cuomo and actor and big-time Islanders fan Ralph Macchio.

          Cuomo said the project builds on two Long Island traditions: the Islanders and Belmont Park, home of racing's Belmont Stakes.

          The arena is being built on state-owned property. As part of the work, developers have agreed to pay to build a new Long Island Rail Road station nearby.

