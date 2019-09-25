Flames secure Tkachuk with 3-year, $21M deal

The Calgary Flames have agreed to a three-year contract with restricted free agent Matthew Tkachuk, the team announced Wednesday.

The new contract has an average annual value of $7 million, the highest on the team.

The 21-year-old was among the top tier of restricted free agents this season. Brayden Point's deal with Tampa Bay likely set the market for Tkachuk; Point signed for three years with an AAV of $6.75 million.

There are still some big restricted free agents who haven't signed, such as Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor of the Jets and Mikko Rantanen of the Avalanche.

Tkachuk tied for second on the Flames last season with 34 goals and added a career-high 43 assists for 77 points, his best output in three NHL seasons. He also has some excellent possession numbers, with a career Corsi percentage of 56.9.

He added three points in five playoff games last season.

The Flames are right against the salary cap after re-signing Tkachuk. They have 10 players on the roster carrying a cap hit above $4 million.