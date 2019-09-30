Winnipeg Jets 2019-20 season preview: Has the window closed already?

There was a talent exodus for the Winnipeg Jets this summer, leaving more questions than answers. Here's everything you need to know about the Jets heading into the 2019-20 NHL season:

The big question: Will Dustin Byfuglien return?

It feels like nothing in the Jets' offseason went well. Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine were the two important restricted free agents, and neither signed a deal by the start of training camp. The Jets traded one of their best defensemen, Jacob Trouba, to New York (they knew they likely wouldn't re-sign him) then saw another two blue-line regulars (Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot) sign elsewhere in free agency.

And then on the eve of training camp, it was announced that top defenseman Dustin Byfuglien was taking a leave of absence from the team, reportedly to ponder his future. A team that looked like a juggernaut just one year ago is riddled with uncertainty.

Offseason comings and goings, cap situation

Byfuglien could return to the team. For now, he is technically suspended, which gives the team more financial flexibility. The list of free-agent departures is significant: Brandon Tanev, Myers, Trouba, Chiarot, Mark Dano, Matt Hendricks, Par Lindholm, Joe Morrow and Kevin Hayes (who was with the team only since the trade deadline). The Jets added forwards Andrei Chibisov, Gabriel Bourque, Mark Letestu plus defensemen Anthony Bitetto and Neal Pionk.

The Jets have $23 million in projected cap space (thanks in part to the Byfuglien suspension) but still need to sign Connor and Laine.

Bold prediction

Laine returns, and scores 50 goals. There have been plenty of rumors about Laine as his contract situation remains unresolved, including reports that he's disgruntled. What's not disputable is that Laine is one of the streakiest goal scorers in the NHL. And we think if he returns as a Jet, he'll get hot.

Breakout candidate: Neal Pionk

The 24-year-old, acquired from the Rangers in the Trouba trade, will get prime opportunity as a top-four defenseman. He's definitely a downgrade from Trouba, but Pionk's play will be particularly important for a depleted blue line.

Biggest strength

The first line. This is assuming Connor's contract situation gets resolved, of course. The chemistry among Connor, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler is undeniable. They make up one of the most dangerous units in the league.

Biggest weakness

The defense. How crazy is it that a team that boasted perhaps the league's deepest blue line has now one of the league's weakest, all in the span of a few months. Depending on what happens with Byfuglien, the Jets could lose as much as two-thirds of their defensive unit from last season. It's hard to win with that type of turnover and replacements who are not as good.

Jets in NHL Rank

27. Mark Scheifele, C

29. Blake Wheeler, RW

Future Power Ranking: 14

Were it not for the somewhat barren prospect pipeline (No. 25), the Jets would've ranked even higher, as their ratings for NHL roster (No. 11), cap/contracts (No. 10) and owner/GM/coach (No. 14) were considerably better.

Prospect perspective

Pipeline ranking: 28

Prospects in top 100:

Fantasy facts to know

If management doesn't come to terms with restricted free agents Patrik Laine and/or Kyle Connor, the Jets will be forced to shuffle some bodies around up front. Winger Nikolaj Ehlers appears the early favorite to take over for Connor on the left side of Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler. There's little question Ehlers would likely challenge his career-best 64 points (2016-17) if that's how it shakes out.

Third-year skater Jack Roslovic is another one to watch if either Laine or Connor doesn't return, and perhaps even otherwise. Ready for his close-up, the 2015 first-round draft pick is coming off a 24-point campaign serving as a depth forward. The 22-year-old could start this season on the Jets' second scoring line.

Dustin Byfuglien potentially stepping away from the game, along with Jacob Trouba jetting earlier, sees the blue-line reins handed over to Josh Morrissey. The Jets' top defenseman, and undisputed member of their No. 1 power play, is easily facing down a campaign of better than 50 points. He's also going to shoot the puck more and play a ton of minutes. -- Victoria Matiash