Dallas Stars 2019-20 season preview: Will Pavelski, Perry add offensive punch?

The Dallas Stars' offense left much to be desired in 2018-19. Enter free agents Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry. Here's everything you need to know about the Stars heading into the 2019-20 NHL season:

The big question: Are we going to see more offense?

Despite being a playoff team, the Stars' offense stank in 2018-19. Dallas finished 29th in the NHL with just 209 goals. Getting more goal scoring was a priority for general manager Jim Nill this offseason. He made a splash, inking former Sharks captain Joe Pavelski to a three-year deal -- one of the best moves of the summer, for any team -- and also took a flier on Corey Perry, who was bought out by the Ducks and looking to fully rebound after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus and MCL last season.

That should definitely help the offense, but is it enough? There's no question the Stars got better for 2019-20. The problem is, so did a lot of the Central Division.

Offseason comings and goings, cap situation

Pavelski -- coming off a 38-goal season -- was the big offseason addition. Perry could be an X factor, if he's fully healthy. He's a six-time 30-goal scorer who, at age 34, still has something to prove. The team also took a one-year, $1.5 million chance on veteran defenseman Andrej Sekera, which is a solid depth signing. Sekera has been bitten by the injury bug lately and hopes to stay healthy.

Jason Spezza's tenure with the Stars came to an end while Mats Zuccarello, the big trade-deadline acquisition, ended up signing with Minnesota. Also gone: Brett Ritchie, Valeri Nichushkin, Tyler Pitlick and Ben Lovejoy. The team has less than $1 million left in cap space.

Bold prediction

Alexander Radulov scores 90 points. There's always been scrutiny on Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn -- particularly last season, after the infamous Jim Lites rant. Somebody who flies more under the radar but still produces? Fellow top-liner Radulov. He's the most exciting winger on this team, and it feels like he's getting better with age.

Breakout candidate: Miro Heiskanen

This is the season Heiskanen becomes a household name. The 20-year-old Finn was robbed of a Calder Trophy nomination last season despite excellent play (he was fifth on the team in scoring, with 33 points, and averaged 23 minutes, 7 seconds in ice time per game). He'll only elevate his profile this season.

Biggest strengths

Defensemen and goaltending. It's too hard to decide which is a bigger strength, so we'll cheat and include both. The Stars are loaded on defense, and have two budding superstars in 27-year-old John Klingberg and 20-year-old Heiskanen. Any team would be happy to build around those two. But in goal, the Stars boast perhaps the best one-two punch in the league with Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin. You can see how this team won in spite of its goal-scoring woes last season.

Biggest weakness

The bottom six forwards. Sure, the Stars improved this offseason, but the bottom six still isn't scaring anyone and features mostly the same players who could not put up any offensive production last season.

Future Power Ranking: 17

Three out of four categories were middle of the pack, led by NHL roster (No. 12) and followed by cap/contracts (No. 13) and owner/GM/coach (No. 16). The prospect pipeline (No. 27) is notably lagging, according to our panelists.

Prospect perspective

Fantasy facts to know

The addition of Joe Pavelski not only adds some necessary scoring punch to the Stars' top six, but also tangibly strengthens the No. 1 power play. That unit, including Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, Pavelski, Alexander Radulov and defenseman John Klingberg, now legitimately rivals other top assemblies around the league. This collective scoring strength benefits all involved, especially Klingberg, who should once again near 70 points.

There's plenty of attention on Roope Hintz amid increased expectations. Playing on a second scoring line with Radulov or Pavelski, perhaps even Benn on the left side, the 22-year-old is also forecast to contribute with the secondary power play. He shouldn't be bypassed in deeper fantasy leagues.

The spotlight shines on Ben Bishop in gauging whether he can replicate his outstanding 2018-19 numbers -- .934 save-percentage, 1.98 goals-against average -- through a full, healthy season. Probably not quite, but there's little cause to expect a significant drop-off, either. The Stars are more dynamic up front with the addition of Pavelski, and their talented young defense will benefit from journeyman Andrej Sekera joining its ranks. This should add up to another outstanding campaign for the 32-year-old netminder. -- Victoria Matiash