Canadiens legend Lafleur has quadruple bypass

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur underwent successful quadruple bypass heart surgery Thursday, the team announced.

"This procedure was necessary after a routine examination detected a cardiac issue," the statement said. "The operation was successful, and doctors predict a full recovery after several months of convalescence. The family wishes to thank the entire medical team, as well as the personnel at the CHUM (Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal), and will not issue any further comment."

The 68-year-old Lafleur built his Hall of Fame career from 1971-91. He was a six-time All-Star who won the Hart Memorial Trophy twice. The winger helped the Canadiens win five Stanley Cups.

Lafleur is the only player to record 50 goals and more than 100 points in six consecutive seasons. He is the Canadiens' all-time leading scorer.

However, his 14-year run with the Canadiens ended in acrimony when the team wouldn't honor his trade request, and he retired after 19 games in the 1984-85 season.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1988 but then decided to return to the game. At age 37, he played a season for the Rangers -- putting up 18 goals and 45 points. He played parts of two more season with the Nordiques before calling it quits.

In 2017, he was named one of the 100 greatest NHL players. His statue stands in front of the Bell Centre, the home of the Canadiens.