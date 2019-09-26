Flyers' Patrick (migraines) to miss start of season

The Philadelphia Flyers say forward Nolan Patrick will miss the start of the regular season as he continues to deal with migraines.

According to the team, Patrick was diagnosed with migraine disorder after consulting with the Flyers' medical staff and a specialist from the University of Michigan.

The 21-year-old will not accompany the Flyers on their trip to Europe for a preseason game in Switzerland on Monday and then their regular-season opener against the Blackhawks in Czech Republic on Oct. 4. He is listed as week-to-week.

Patrick was the team's first-round pick in 2017. He recorded 13 goals and 18 assists in 72 games last season.