        <
        >

          Coyotes sign Darcy Kuemper to 2-year contract extension

          2:01 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have signed goalie Darcy Kuemper to a two-year contract extension with an average annual salary of $4.5 million.

          The deal announced Wednesday would keep Kuemper in the desert through the 2021-22 season.

          The 29-year-old Kuemper had been a career backup until Arizona's No. 1 goalie Antti Raanta suffered a season-ending injury last year.

          Kuemper was 27-20-8 with a 2.33 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.

          He went 22-9-6 with a 2.05 goals-against average after January as the Coyotes made a playoff push. Arizona fell four points short of the final Western Conference playoff spot.

          Kuemper is expected to share time with Raanta this season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices