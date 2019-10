The St. Louis Blues have signed center Brayden Schenn to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Schenn's new deal comes off his fourth straight season in which he scored at least 50 points. He tallied 17 goals and 37 assists in 2018-19.

The contract ties Schenn to the Blues through the 2027-28 season.

Schenn joined the Blues in the 2017 offseason after the Philadelphia Flyers traded him. He won his first Stanley Cup with St. Louis last season.