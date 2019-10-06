        <
          Penguins center Evgeni Malkin sidelined after falling into boards

          10:11 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin left Saturday's 7-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period and did not return after suffering an undisclosed injury.

          Malkin was hurt when he collided with Penguins defenseman Kris Letang near center ice and awkwardly fell into the boards.

          Malkin, the 2012 NHL MVP, scored a power-play goal in Pittsburgh's season-opening loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

          Malkin had 21 goals and 51 assists for the Pens last season.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

