Carolina Hurricanes winger Jordan Martinook will undergo a core muscle surgery for the second time this year, general manager Don Waddell announced Thursday.

The latest procedure is set for Friday. Martinook is expected to miss six to eight weeks to recover.

He also underwent a procedure on a core muscle during the offseason.

Martinook, 26, has one assist this season during the Hurricanes' 4-0-0 start. He had a career-best 15 goals with five game winners last season but was in and out of the lineup during the playoffs due to injuries.

