          Red Wings executive Jim Devellano undergoes brain surgery

          6:53 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DETROIT -- Detroit Red Wings senior vice president Jim Devellano has had surgery to remove a noncancerous brain tumor.

          The surgery was Monday, and the Red Wings said it was successful. The team said Devellano is resting comfortably in a hospital and is expected to have a full and speedy recovery.

          The 76-year-old executive is in his 38th season with the franchise and 53rd in the NHL.

          He helped the Red Wings win four Stanley Cups after playing a part in the New York Islanders' winning three NHL titles.

          Devellano was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010 as a builder.

