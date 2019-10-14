DETROIT -- Detroit Red Wings senior vice president Jim Devellano has had surgery to remove a noncancerous brain tumor.

The surgery was Monday, and the Red Wings said it was successful. The team said Devellano is resting comfortably in a hospital and is expected to have a full and speedy recovery.

The 76-year-old executive is in his 38th season with the franchise and 53rd in the NHL.

He helped the Red Wings win four Stanley Cups after playing a part in the New York Islanders' winning three NHL titles.

Devellano was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010 as a builder.