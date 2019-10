The Capitals survive a late score from the Maple Leafs and win a close game 4-3. (0:36)

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will miss at least two weeks because of a broken finger.

The Maples Leafs announced the news Thursday, one day after Tavares suffered the injury in a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Tavares will be re-examined in two weeks, according to the team, meaning he would likely miss Toronto's next six games.

Tavares, 29, has three goals and four assists in eight games this season, his second with the Maple Leafs.