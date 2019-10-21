Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin says he was not in his house that was badly damaged by a tornado that touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands.

Seguin said in a post on Twitter that he had seen the area affected by the tornado in the aftermath of the storm, and it was an "extremely sad sight to see." Seguin is selling the home but living in another one, he said.

Thanks to everyone reaching out about the news tonight, I am safe. Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado. https://t.co/wT6XlUBi8N — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) October 21, 2019

Local media outlets reported that several homes and businesses were damaged, power lines were downed, and tree limbs were scattered across roadways.

Meteorologist Jason Godwin said radar confirmed that the twister hit the ground near Love Field Airport and moved northeast through the city. There were no reports of fatalities or serious injuries as of 12:20 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the city of Dallas.

Nearly 112,000 electric customers were without power as of 12:50 a.m., according to Oncor's online outage map. About 60,000 of those customers were within Dallas, according to the city, which will be opening a shelter by 2 a.m.

