Mikko Rantanen will not return to the Avalanche's game Monday night against the Blues in St. Louis due to a lower-body injury suffered early in the second period.

The All-Star right winger was skating up ice near the boards when his skate appeared to get caught in the ice, causing his left foot to go sideways.

After gathering himself, Rantanen immediately went toward the Avalanche bench and to Colorado's locker room. He was ruled out of the game late in the second period.

Rantanen leads the team with five goals and 11 points this season.