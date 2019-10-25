        <
        >

          Vladimir Tarasenko to miss weekend Blues games with upper-body injury

          2:53 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. LOUIS -- Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will not travel with the team for weekend games at Boston and Detroit after suffering an unspecified upper-body injury in a win over Los Angeles.

          General manager Doug Armstrong said Friday that Tarasenko will be reevaluated when the team returns following Sunday's game against the Red Wings.

          Tarasenko left Thursday night's 5-2 win over the Kings after getting tangled up with Kings defenseman Sean Walker on a partial break with about 6 minutes left in the first. Tarasenko, who had eight points in his previous five games, had two shots in 4:37 of ice time before leaving.

          "He's an important leader for us, and it's tough to see him go down," goalie Jordan Binnington said after the game. "I think our group did a good job of responding and picking each other up. "

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices