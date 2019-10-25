        <
        >

          Penguins trade Erik Gudbranson to Ducks for Andreas Martinsen and pick

          5:44 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Andreas Martinsen and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Erik Gudbranson on Friday, the teams announced.

          Gudbranson, acquired in February of last season, had been a healthy scratch in recent games, with rookie John Marino getting more playing time for the Pens.

          Martinsen will report to the Pens' AHL team in Scranton Wilkes-Barre. His best NHL season came during his rookie year with Colorado in 2015-16 when he played 55 games and recorded four goals and seven assists.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices