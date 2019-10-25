The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Andreas Martinsen and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Erik Gudbranson on Friday, the teams announced.

Gudbranson, acquired in February of last season, had been a healthy scratch in recent games, with rookie John Marino getting more playing time for the Pens.

Martinsen will report to the Pens' AHL team in Scranton Wilkes-Barre. His best NHL season came during his rookie year with Colorado in 2015-16 when he played 55 games and recorded four goals and seven assists.