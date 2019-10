The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Alex Galchenyuk and defenseman Brian Dumoulin.

Galchenyuk was acquired from the Coyotes in the Phil Kessel trade this offseason but was limited in the preseason with an undisclosed injury. He was put on IR on Oct. 9.

Dumoulin has been dealing with a lower-body injury. He has three assists in eight games.

The Penguins enter Tuesday's game against the Flyers (ESPN+) in fourth place in the Metro Division.