The sputtering Chicago Blackhawks got a look at another one of their top prospects in Saturday night's 4-3 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Defenseman Adam Boqvist, the No. 8 pick in the 2018 draft, made his NHL debut two days after being recalled from the minors. During practice on Friday, he worked alongside Duncan Keith and worked with the team's second power-play unit.

"He's a dynamic player, great skater," Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said on Friday. "That mobility can be a benefit to us, and we just want to see where he's at. He's got the potential to be on the power play and provide an element there, and our power play hasn't been good."

Boqvist became the second top prospect to debut for the Blackhawks in the past two weeks. Kirby Dach, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft, made his NHL debut on Oct. 20.

"Of course it was a dream come true to get the call," Boqvist said Friday. "I didn't expect it, but it's nice to be here now."

Boqvist played with Keith, a 15-year veteran, each of the past two preseasons. Colliton says he believes Keith will be able to help the 5-foot-11 Boqvist, a native of Falun, Sweden, get up to speed quickly.

"It's not necessarily set in stone, but it's one way to get some familiarity right away, some comfort for Boqvist because they have played together in the past," Colliton said.

The Blackhawks are 1-5-1 in their past seven games. Their only win in that span was against the Kings, 5-1 on Oct. 27.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.