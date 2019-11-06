Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg will miss at least two weeks after being injured while being hit by a puck during Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche, according to coach Jim Montgomery.

Klingberg, 27, did not play in the third period of the Stars' 4-1 win. Montgomery said the sixth-year veteran suffered a lower-body injury on the same play in which a puck struck him in the face. Klingberg stayed in the game at first but was ultimately ruled out for the final period.

He is expected to undergo further evaluation Wednesday.

Klingberg has played in all 17 Stars games this season, with one goal and three assists while averaging 23:36 in ice time per game.

The Stars were already without defenseman Andrej Sekera, who missed his fourth straight game Tuesday. Montgomery said Sekera hurt his chest, back, both hips and a knee when he crashed into the boards on Oct. 26. Defenseman Roman Polak also has not played since fracturing his sternum in the team's season opener.