St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen will miss at least four weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain during Wednesday's game, general manager Doug Armstrong announced Thursday.

Steen left the Blues' 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday after an awkward collision with Alex Chiasson late in the second period.

He returned to St. Louis, was placed on injured reserve and will be reevaluated in four weeks, the team said. The Blues have one game remaining on a four-game road trip.

Steen has zero goals and five assists in 17 games this season for the 11-3-3 Blues.

The Blues are already without top-line winger Vladimir Tarasenko for the rest of the regular season following right shoulder surgery. Earlier this week, they traded 2014 first-round pick Robby Fabbri to the Detroit Red Wings for Jacob de la Rose.

St. Louis has won six in a row and is tied with the Washington Capitals for the most points in the NHL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.