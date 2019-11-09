Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby delivered an assist that one fan won't soon forget.

As a salute to Veterans Day weekend, Crosby decided to give back to his community Friday by gifting a new car to a local Army veteran.

Crosby presented the 2019 Honda Passport Elite, which he won for earning MVP honors at last season's NHL All-Star Game in January, to Madeline Malizio, who has served as an Army specialist for the past five years.

Malizio, a 28-year-old single mother, was one of 10 veterans who were invited to attend the Penguins' practice and receive a tour of the team's locker room Friday. According to Malizio, Crosby had heard about her story, particularly how she didn't own a car and had to ride the bus to school and work and to take her 3-year-old son to daycare.

Crosby decided he wanted to help. After the locker room tour, he led Malizio to a garage door inside the team's training facility.

"He was telling me how he heard about my story and he wanted to do something to help my situation," Malizio said. "I was confused. I wasn't sure what he could be talking about. He puts the garage up and it's this car.

"I felt weak in my knees. I felt speechless. I don't really think there is a word to describe how you feel in that moment."

Crosby's gift came ahead of the Penguins' Veterans Day celebration for Saturday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena.

Malizio and several other veterans will be on hand for the game as part of the festivities.