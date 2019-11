Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner will be out a minimum of four weeks after sustaining an ankle injury Saturday night against the Flyers.

Marner, 22, is the Leafs' second-leading scorer with 18 points (4 goals, 14 assists) in 18 games this season.

Marner signed a six-year contract worth almost $11 million per season after registering 94 points (26 goals, 68 assists) in 2018-19.

The team said he will be reevaluated at the end of the four weeks.