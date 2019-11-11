Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby missed practice Monday and will not play against the New York Rangers on Tuesday in New York because of a lower-body injury.

"Sid is continuing to be evaluated right now," coach Mike Sullivan said. "I don't have an update for you. He will not play against the Rangers tomorrow. When I get further information, I will let you know."

The 32-year-old Crosby left the ice in the third period of the Penguins' shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. It wasn't clear when he was injured, but he had fallen awkwardly and also took a puck off the leg earlier in the game.

Crosby leads the Penguins with 17 points on five goals and 12 assists. Pittsburgh is currently fourth in the Metro Division.