COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The NHL suspended Columbus forward Nick Foligno for three games for a hit that leveled Colorado Avalanche forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

The Department of Player Safety announced the penalty for the Blue Jackets' captain on Monday.

Foligno dropped Bellemare with the open-ice hit with his elbow to Bellemare's jaw at 17:15 of the second period Saturday. Foligno said he didn't intend to hurt Bellemare and "felt sick to my stomach when I saw that I hit him in the head."

Foligno was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging.

He said he traded text messages with Bellemare after the game to make sure he was OK.

The NHL says the suspension will cost Foligno $88,709.67.