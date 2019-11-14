Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie collapsed at practice Thursday and was taken to a hospital before later being discharged.

According to multiple reports, Brodie was standing by himself when he fell to the ice and had an apparent seizure.

Medical personnel rushed to tend to Brodie, taking him off the ice on a stretcher and placing him on an ambulance. Brodie was responsive as he was being taken to the hospital, the Flames confirmed to TSN.

The team released a statement Thursday night, saying Brodie is out of the hospital and "doing well in recovery at home."

The Flames canceled the remainder of Thursday's practice.

Brodie, 29, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Flames. He has eight assists in 21 games this season.