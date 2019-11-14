Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie collapsed at practice Thursday and was taken to a hospital.

According to multiple reports, Brodie was standing by himself when he fell to the ice and had an apparent seizure.

Medical personnel rushed to tend to Brodie, taking him off the ice on a stretcher and placing him on an ambulance. Brodie was responsive as he was being taken to the hospital, the Flames confirmed to TSN.

"T.J. Brodie experienced an episode on ice at practice today," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said in a statement issued by the team. "He is alert and responsive and has been transported to a local area hospital for evaluation."

The Flames canceled the remainder of Thursday's practice.

Brodie, 29, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Flames. He has eight assists in 21 games this season.