          Maple Leafs' Alexander Kerfoot out indefinitely after facial surgery

          10:30 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Toronto Maple Leafs center Alexander Kerfoot is out indefinitely after undergoing facial surgery to repair dental fractures, the team announced Friday.

          Kerfoot initially suffered the injury Nov. 5 against the Los Angeles Kings but played in the Maple Leafs' next four games.

          He reported discomfort this week, and testing confirmed that surgery was required, the team said.

          Kerfoot, 25, has five goals and three assists in 20 games for the Maple Leafs this season. He signed a four-year, $14 million contract with Toronto during the offseason after the team acquired his rights in a July trade with the Colorado Avalanche.

