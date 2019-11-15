Charges against Maple Leafs' Matthews dropped

Disorderly conduct charges against Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews were dismissed Wednesday.

"I just want to reiterate again just how truly sorry I am for my actions and my behavior," Matthews said Thursday night, according to TSN. "I never meant to cause any distress to this woman, and I can assure you that I've learned from my mistakes and my actions."

According to the police report obtained by ESPN, the incident occurred May 26 at 2 a.m. local time in Matthews' hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona. A security guard was sitting inside her car outside the condo building where Matthews lives when she was disturbed by the sound of someone trying to open her door. She allegedly got out of her car and confronted Matthews, who she said was intoxicated.

As Matthews walked away, he "pulled his pants down, bent over and grabbed his butt cheeks," though he kept on his underwear, the woman told police.

Matthews signed a five-year, $58.17 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs in February. He was the top draft pick of Toronto in 2016, becoming the seventh American to be drafted No. 1. He was born in California and raised in Arizona.