Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie is recovering at home after he collapsed at practice Thursday, with the team saying there is no timetable for his return to play.

Brodie was released from a hospital Thursday. According to multiple reports, he was standing by himself when he fell to the ice and had an apparent seizure.

"T.J. experienced an event on the ice early yesterday afternoon, about 15 minutes into practice. Our medical team immediately sprung into action," general manager Brad Treliving said Friday.

After Brodie collapsed, the Flames released a statement, describing the incident as "an episode." The team said Brodie was alert and responsive when was taken to the hospital.

"He's feeling good. He's sore," Treliving said. "All of the tests that have been done to date have come back negative. He's doing well. ... We're not going to leave any stone unturned in terms of the tests that we go through."

Treliving said early indications are that Brodie's collapse was likely related to a fainting episode.

Brodie, 29, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Flames. He has eight assists in 21 games this season.