The New Jersey Devils are putting longtime goaltender Cory Schneider on waivers Monday with the intention of sending him to the AHL.

In a corresponding move, the Devils have recalled goalie Louis Domingue from Binghamton. In four games there, he was 2-1-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. The 27-year-old Domingue was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 1 for a seventh-round draft pick.

Schneider, 33, was the Devils' primary goalie for years after he was acquired from the Canucks in 2013 for a first-round draft pick. For a three-year stretch, he was one of the top goaltenders in the league, making the All-Star Game in 2016.

For the past three years, however, his playing time has gone steadily down. He appeared in only six games this season, going 0-4-1 with a 4.59 GAA and .852 save percentage. MacKenzie Blackwood, 22, has become New Jersey's primary backstop, but he isn't playing as well as he did in his rookie season last year -- posting a 2.79 GAA and .904 save percentage.

Schneider is unlikely to be picked up by another team, given his $6 million salary-cap hit and two years left on his contract after this season.

Despite entering the season with high hopes after drafting Jack Hughes No. 1 overall and getting a healthy Taylor Hall back, the Devils are only 7-8-4 -- good for sixth in the Metropolitan Division.